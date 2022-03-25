Crypterium Price Up 449.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 154.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001705 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded up 449.5% against the dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $60.91 million and $123.80 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00036522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00112222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,422,084 coins and its circulating supply is 81,424,533 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

