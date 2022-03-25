CTS (NYSE:CTS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE CTS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.47. 43,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,108. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 29.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 338,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,849,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 172,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

