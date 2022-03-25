Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 5.1%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 2,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 189,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.