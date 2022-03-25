CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

CVAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CVAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 233,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. CureVac has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 74.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 92,030 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of CureVac by 83.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

