Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 1,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 490,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

