Cutler Group LP Has $39,000 Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Cutler Group LP lowered its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Verso were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verso in the third quarter worth $2,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 59.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Verso in the third quarter worth about $1,440,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Verso by 125.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 56,494 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Verso during the third quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

VRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial cut Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of VRS opened at $26.95 on Friday. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $785.73 million, a PE ratio of 207.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Verso had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

