CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $4,771,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $4,289,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,585,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 91.67.

RIVN stock opened at 49.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 56.74. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 33.46 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

