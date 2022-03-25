CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

