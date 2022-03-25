CVA Family Office LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 354.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

NYSE CVS opened at $108.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.