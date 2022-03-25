CVA Family Office LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

