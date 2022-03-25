CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $156,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,645 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,176,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

