CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 1,027 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 529.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

