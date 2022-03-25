CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 1,144 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1,059.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

