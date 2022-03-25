CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 877 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 348.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,756,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $129.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

