CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.61

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 8764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

