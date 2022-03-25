D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.33 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HEPS opened at $2.06 on Friday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 1,211.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 172,082 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

