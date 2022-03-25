D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.33 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
HEPS opened at $2.06 on Friday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
