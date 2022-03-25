DA Davidson Upgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.57 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $647.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

