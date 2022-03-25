Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Price Target Raised to €50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DTRUY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

