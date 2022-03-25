Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($56.59) price objective on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.21 ($63.97).

Danone stock opened at €51.51 ($56.60) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €54.28 and its 200 day moving average is €55.84. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

