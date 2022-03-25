DAO Maker Price Reaches $2.22 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $155.44 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00005033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.10 or 0.07101457 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.99 or 0.99772089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044170 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,946,852 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,946,852 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

