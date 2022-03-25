Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $46.70

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.70, but opened at $45.10. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 4,766 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

