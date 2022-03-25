Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $151.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRI. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of DRI opened at $132.40 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 495,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

