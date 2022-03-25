Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Sells $4,137,564.52 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DAR stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.