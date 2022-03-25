Dash (DASH) One Day Volume Hits $428.84 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Dash has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $428.84 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for $128.34 or 0.00286030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded up 36.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.94 or 0.07075973 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,789.82 or 0.99822944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043518 BTC.

About Dash

Dash launched on January 1st, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,640,427 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.