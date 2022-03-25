David J. Whitcomb Sells 9,254 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SM opened at $39.81 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.36 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

