Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.64. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,513. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.