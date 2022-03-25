Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 90,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,324,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after buying an additional 238,816 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,993,000 after purchasing an additional 534,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $19,115,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -90.90 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

