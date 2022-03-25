Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

OTCMKTS LFACU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

LF Capital Acquisition Company Profile

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

