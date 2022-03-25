Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $138.59 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.22.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

