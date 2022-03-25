Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hycroft Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 562.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 72,013 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 183.2% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 150.0% during the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

