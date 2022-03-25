DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DeNA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DeNA stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. DeNA has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

