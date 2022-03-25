Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) to report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Denbury reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 213.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Denbury by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Denbury by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 49,113 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Denbury by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.73. 556,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Denbury has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.