Dero (DERO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $767,325.00

Dero (DERO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Dero has a market cap of $128.17 million and approximately $767,325.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.38 or 0.00025884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,946.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.32 or 0.07070679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.62 or 0.00288120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.85 or 0.00832494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00110300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.94 or 0.00464073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00438876 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,267,631 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

