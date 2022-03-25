Dero (DERO) Price Tops $11.99 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Dero has a market cap of $135.04 million and $826,974.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.99 or 0.00027006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,267,631 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

