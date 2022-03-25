Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $175.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $132.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

