Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.62) to GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.34) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,625.60 ($21.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,597.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,542.17. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The company has a market cap of £82.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,646.92). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

