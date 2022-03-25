Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($24.18) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.23) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.34 ($21.25).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €17.06 ($18.75) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €13.26 ($14.57) and a 1 year high of €21.68 ($23.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €16.39 and its 200-day moving average is €16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

