Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

