Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €46.28 ($50.86) and last traded at €45.91 ($50.45). 2,352,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €45.86 ($50.39).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.04.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.