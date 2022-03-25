DeversiFi Market Cap Hits $116.96 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $116.96 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00010919 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.63 or 0.06989532 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,435.04 or 1.00166929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042498 BTC.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi . The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

