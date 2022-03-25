Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Up 721.1% in March

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 721.1% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

HZNOF stock remained flat at $$6.23 during midday trading on Friday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

