DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

