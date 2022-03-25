DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.53.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75 and a beta of -0.36. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DHT by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

