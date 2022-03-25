Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,226,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,167,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 75,485 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

