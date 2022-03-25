Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 640,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 10,338,891 shares.The stock last traded at $5.38 and had previously closed at $5.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

