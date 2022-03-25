Ditto Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Million (DITTO)

Ditto (DITTO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Ditto coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ditto has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $676.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.81 or 0.07020019 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,407.62 or 0.99987593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043023 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars.

