DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 681,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 428,676 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

