Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.51. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $157.80.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

