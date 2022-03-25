Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DLMAF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $40.88 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

