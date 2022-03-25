Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Major Shareholder Joshua G. James Sells 26,360 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Domo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.